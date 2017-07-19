New faces in new places

Anderson County High School has a new baseball coach and it will be familiar face to local sports fans.

Anderson County native and member of the ACHS Class of 2007 Cory Stooksbury has been named to replace Ben Downs, who stepped down earlier this summer after ten years.

Stooksbury was a very productive infielder for the Mavericks and later for Cleveland State and UT-Martin, before serving as an assistant coach at both his alma mater and at Karns. Stooksbury spent two years as head coach at Scott County and last year as head coach at Union County, where he guied the patriots to a berth in the Region tournament.

Downs, meanwhile, who originally said he was leaving for an administrative position in the Alcoa school system, has instead been named interim principal at Anderson County High following Andrea Russell’s decision to join the central office staff as Anderson County’s new Data Evaluation Coordinator and Middle College Supervisor. She replaces Josh Tipton in that role, as he has joined the faculty of Middle Tennessee State University as a professor.