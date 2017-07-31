Home / Obituaries / Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, age 71, of Kingston

Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, age 71, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, age 71, of Kingston passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.  She was born January 7, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman and prayed for everyone.  Nellie enjoyed housecleaning and canning.  She also loved going to yard sales, working outside in her flowers and she did childcare in Roane County for many years.  Preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Dillard Tate & Rose Limburg Tate; brother, Troy Daniel Tate; half-brothers, Bill Tate, Robert Brown & Paul Brown; half-sisters, Hazel Crowe, Lucy Luttrell & Nina Ball.

 

SURVIVORS

 

Loving Husband of 52 years                        Joseph Washington Manis of Harriman

 

Son                                                                  Joseph Edward Manis & wife, Melissa of Kingston

 

Daughter                                                         Patricia Danita Bonham Young & husband Steven of Kingston

 

Granddaughters                                            Amy Michelle Harper & husband, Jake                                                                                                         Jennifer Marie Carroll

 

Step-grandchildren                                       Ryan Bonha, Steven Cale Young, Dani & Aaron Childress and

Brooke Inman

 

Brothers                                                          Albert Lee Tate & wife, Linda of Kingston

Jack Wayne Tate & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Donnie Earnest Tate of Kingston

Roy Tate & wife, Alice of Kingston

 

Sister                                                               Ruth Isabelle Schubert of Loudon

 

Half-brother                                                   Joe Brown of Georgia

 

Special Niece                                                   Melanie Ball Wolf of Knoxville

 

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

 

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the Chapel with Rev. David Coffman, Rev. George Maddox & Rev. Robert Langford officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Arthur Leroy Setser, age 72 of Lake City (Rocky Top), formerly of Clinton

Arthur Leroy Setser, age 72 of Lake City, formerly of Clinton, TN, passed away on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved