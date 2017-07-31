Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, age 71, of Kingston passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman and prayed for everyone. Nellie enjoyed housecleaning and canning. She also loved going to yard sales, working outside in her flowers and she did childcare in Roane County for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Dillard Tate & Rose Limburg Tate; brother, Troy Daniel Tate; half-brothers, Bill Tate, Robert Brown & Paul Brown; half-sisters, Hazel Crowe, Lucy Luttrell & Nina Ball.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 52 years Joseph Washington Manis of Harriman

Son Joseph Edward Manis & wife, Melissa of Kingston

Daughter Patricia Danita Bonham Young & husband Steven of Kingston

Granddaughters Amy Michelle Harper & husband, Jake Jennifer Marie Carroll

Step-grandchildren Ryan Bonha, Steven Cale Young, Dani & Aaron Childress and

Brooke Inman

Brothers Albert Lee Tate & wife, Linda of Kingston

Jack Wayne Tate & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Donnie Earnest Tate of Kingston

Roy Tate & wife, Alice of Kingston

Sister Ruth Isabelle Schubert of Loudon

Half-brother Joe Brown of Georgia

Special Niece Melanie Ball Wolf of Knoxville

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the Chapel with Rev. David Coffman, Rev. George Maddox & Rev. Robert Langford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.