Naomi Weaver, age 86 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 31, 1930 to the late Dewey and Willie Demarcus Warwick in Anderson County. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Harley Weaver; sister, Roby McCarroll and husband Jack; brother, Cleo Warwick; and son-in-law, Clifford Harmon.

Survived by:

Daughter…………………………………..Hilda Harmon of Oak Ridge

Son……………………………………………Dennis Martin Weaver and wife Lisa of Clinton

Grandson………………………………….Chad Walls and wife Veronika of Canada

Brothers……………………………………Leo Warwick and wife Maureen of Clinton

Wilbur Warwick and wife Jackie of Clinton

Brother-in-law………………………….Earl Weaver and wife Opal of Andersonville

Sister-in-law……………………………..Anne Warwick of Bridgeman, MI

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Glen Ellis officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the funeral home on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10:30am and go in funeral procession to the King Cemetery for an 11am interment. www.holleygamble.com