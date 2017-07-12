Nancy Ann Hubbard, age 78 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Select Specialty Hospital North in Powell. She was born on July 10 , 1939 in Harlan County, KY to the late Berry Hale and Anna Mary Reed. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City and loved music of all kinds. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Anthony “Tony” Hubbard, sister Marion Jean Lane, Grandson, Eric Hubbard, and great granddaughter, Chloe Hubbard.

Survivors include:

Husband of 59 Years Earnest Hubbard Sr. Beech Grove Community

Sons Mike Hubbard and Patricia Clinton

Earnest Hubbard Jr. and Tonya Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Dawson Hubbard

Tiffany Menke

Great Grandchildren Terri Hubbard

Denver Hubbard

Great Great Grandchildren Gracie, Benjamin, Kyra, Seth, Ethan, and Nicholas

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM –7:00 PM , Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service : 7:00 PM , Thursday, July 13, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Paul Smith and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM , Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for Nancy’s interment.