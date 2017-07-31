Home / Obituaries / Mr. Melvin Warren Wells, age 85 of Clinton

Mr. Melvin Warren Wells, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at The Lantern at Morning Point. Warren was the Owner and Operator of Wells Used Cars and Paint Shop in Clinton and was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his infant son, Donald Lynn Wells; parents, William and Anna Burton Wells; sisters, Wilma Duncan and Irma Wells.

Warren is survived by his wife, Thelma “Jo” Wells of Clinton; sons, Burl (Sandra) Wells of Clinton, Bill (Shelley) Wells of Edgewater, FL; daughter, Marilyn (Bill) Collins of Knoxville, Sally (Steve) Barlow of Andersonville; Becky (Brent)  Mounger of Clinton; sister, Jean Taylor of Knoxville; Thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating.  Interment will be 11 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Farmers Grove Cemetery.

