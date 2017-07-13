Home / Featured / Motel robbed, suspect nabbed

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Authorities in Campbell County arrested a Kentucky man on robbery charges after a Wednesday morning incident at a motel near I-75 in Caryville.

Early Wednesday, the desk clerk at the Comfort Inn called 911 to report that he had been robbed moments earlier. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and were told that the suspect had walked into the lobby and approached the front desk, lifting up his shirt to reveal a pistol in his waistband. The man then handed the clerk a note demanding money and threatening to use the gun if his instructions were not followed. The clerk gave the robber cash and the man fled into the parking lot, jumped into a pickup truck and drove off.

A short time later, Campbell County deputies pulled the truck over about 15 miles north of Caryville, and arrested 19-year-old Berea, Kentucky resident Chad Phillips. He is facing a charge of aggravated robbery and is being held at the Campbell County Jail.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

