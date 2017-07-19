More on Monday Commission meeting

The Anderson County Commission on Monday also voted to delay appointing a replacement for Myron Iwanski on the Commission representing Oak Ridge’s District 8 after concerns about the nomination process were voiced. Instead, the Commission will continue to accept letters and resumes from interested voters in District 8 wishing to serve the remainder of Iwanski’s term on the Commission all the way up until the August Commission meeting, during which nominations can also be made from the floor. Iwanski was selected last month to replace Rodney Archer as interim Anderson County Trustee following Archer’s departure for a statewide job in Nashville.

In a particularly contentious episode, the Commission approved only two of County Mayor Terry Frank’s nominations to serve on the county Conservation Board, which oversees the county’s parks. Last year, Mayor Frank notified Commission that the proper procedures for nominating members to serve on the Conservation Board had not been followed for several years, going through the Commission’s Nominating Committee instead of being appointed by the Mayor with Commission approval as called for by state law. The matter has appeared on previous agendas to no avail and this week, Mayor Frank nominated current Board members Earl Cagle and Brenda Currier McKamey to continue serving, along with Commissioner Chuck Fritts, former Parks Director Christine Dixon and citizen Christopher Silver.

Commissioners indicated their concern with replacing Commissioner Phil Warfield and longtime Board member Terry Brown and voted against all three of the nominees not currently serving on the Conservation Board, even after hearing the opinion of Law Director Jay Yeager–a frequent opponent of the mayor–that the Board as constituted is not currently viable. He told commissioners he would seek clarification of how to proceed, while commissioners suggested that the mayor spread out her future nominations for the Board so that commissioners can consider each of them on their individual merits rather than simply vote against them because they are not incumbents.