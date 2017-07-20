Missouri fugitive arrested in Anderson

A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a fugitive from justice wanted in Missouri.

Anderson County Deputy Mark Bolton spotted a Dodge Durango on Edgemoor Road just before 10:15 am Tuesday that had a partially obstructed license plate. The deputy followed the driver to a home on Royal Lane in Clinton, where the driver “quickly exited his vehicle and went inside the residence,” according to the incident report.

Deputy Bolton knocked on the door and asked the woman who answered to have the driver of the SUV step back outside.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Patrick Eugene Fetty, came back out and was cited for driving on an expired license and a registration violation. A check through Dispatch revealed that Fetty had a Fugitive from Justice warrant for his arrest on charges of child neglect out of Missouri. He was taken into custody and will be held for Missouri authorities, who say that he will extradited back to the Show-Me State.