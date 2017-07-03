MENCS: Stenhouse claims second straight superspeedway win

(MRN) Ricky Stenhouse Junior stormed past race leader David Ragan coming out of an overtime restart and kept his Roush Fenway Facing Ford in front over the final lap-and-a-half to notch his second victory of the season on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. The win gave Ford a 2017 sweep of the Cup Series races there. The year opened with Kurt Busch’s victory in the Daytona 500. Dating back to the second half of the 2014 season, the manufacturer has now won ten of the last thirteen restrictor-plate races run at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway. Stenhouse started sixth and led the race four times for seventeen laps in posting his second career victory (his first came at Talladega on May 7th). The margin of victory over second-place Clint Bowyer was twenty-one one-hundredths of a second. Paul Menard grabbed third place with Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman completing the top five.

Pole winner Dale Earnhardt Junior led only the first lap and was caught up in a four-car accident that saddled him with a thirty-second-place finish in what may have been his final race at Daytona. He’s retiring at the end of the season, but there has been recent speculation that “Junior” may return to run selected events at Daytona.

Erik Jones was the highest-finishing rookie, in ninth place.

The race included fourteen cautions, just two shy of the track record set in 2011. The final yellow flag of the night was displayed for a two-car incident involving Jones and Denny Hamlin that sent the race three laps past its scheduled distance.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Coke Zero 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (6) 17

2. Clint Bowyer (11) 4

3. Paul Menard (24) —

4. Michael McDowell (23) —

5. Ryan Newman (22) —

6. David Ragan (30) 4

7. Brendan Gaughan (32) —

8. A-J Allmendinger (27) —

9. Erik Jones (R) (17) 9

10. Chris Buescher (29) —

RACE NOTES …

Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski was seeking his second straight win in Daytona’s annual summer event but fell far short, sidelined by an accident during the second half of the race that left him with a thirty-first-place finish … Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kurt Busch won the season-opening Daytona 500 but was victimized by one of the near-record number of cautions that resulted in a twenty-eighth-place finish … Ricky Stenhouse Junior’s win was the seventh Cup Series victory at Daytona for team owner Jack Roush, breaking a four-way tie for fourth place on the track’s all-time list.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 17 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Larson (2) 667 —-

2. Martin Truex (2) 649 -18

3. Kyle Busch 559 -108

4. Kevin Harvick (1) 557 -110

5. Brad Keselowski (2) 535 -132

6. Chase Elliott 524 -143

7. Jimmie Johnson (3) 516 -151

8. Jamie McMurray 504 -163

9. Denny Hamlin 498 -169

10. Clint Bowyer 469 -198

11. Matt Kenseth 445 -222

12. Joey Logano (1) 442 -225

13. Ryan Blaney (1) 435 -232

14. Kurt Busch (1) 408 -259

15. Ryan Newman (1) 399 -268

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 395 -272

17. Erik Jones (R) 386 -281

18. Daniel Suarez (R) 354 -313

19. Trevor Bayne 351 -316

20. Kasey Kahne 328 -339