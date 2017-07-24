MENCS: Kahne strikes at right time, snaps 102-race winless streak

(MRN) Kasey Kahne parlayed a well-timed pit stop and a masterful overtime restart to claim victory Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ending a 102-race winless streak dating back to the 2014 season. Kahne steered his Number-5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet onto pit road for service late in the final stage and it paid dividends a short time later when a four-car crash along the frontstretch produced one of the day’s track-record fourteen cautions. When others pitted under yellow, Kahne advanced to the front with his new-found track position that made him a player down the stretch. His decisive restart came after two late cautions sent the race seven laps past its scheduled distance. Kahne lined up on the inside of Brad Keselowski and drove hard into the first turn, digging in on the low side of the track and charging into the lead he would not relinquish. As Kahne stretched the advantage over Keselowski, a three-car incident behind him produced yet one more yellow flag. Kahne had already passed the overtime line on the backstretch, which made his victory official. Keselowski finished second with Ryan Newman, Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth completing the top five. Before Sunday, Kahne’s last Monster Energy Series win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in August 2014.

Pole winner Kyle Busch was seeking an unprecedented third straight Brickyard 400 win but was sidelined by an accident on a restart early in the final stage. He was side-by-side at the front of the field with Martin Truex Junior, who wiggled and then slid into Busch’s car – taking both drivers out of the race.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Brickyard 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kasey Kahne (19) 12

2. Brad Keselowski (11) 23

3. Ryan Newman (8) —

4. Joey Logano (7) —

5. Matt Kenseth (14) 21

6. Kevin Harvick (2) —

7. Daniel Suarez (R) (15) —

8. Matt DiBenedetto (27) —

9. Chris Buescher (26) —

10. A-J Allmendinger (39) —

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings after 20 races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (3) 780 —-

2. Kyle Larson (2) 732 -48

3. Kevin Harvick (1) 683 -97

4. Kyle Busch 673 -107

5. Denny Hamlin (1) 612 -168

6. Brad Keselowski (2) 601 -179

7. Jamie McMurray 599 -181

8. Chase Elliott 588 -192

9. Matt Kenseth 566 -214

10. Jimmie Johnson (3) 564 -216

11. Clint Bowyer 533 -247

12. Ryan Blaney (1) 516 -264

13. Joey Logano (1) 515 -265

14. Kurt Busch (1) 463 -317

15. Ryan Newman (1) 462 -318

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 443 -337

17. Erik Jones (R) 440 -340

18. Daniel Suarez (R) 434 -346

19. Trevor Bayne 386 -394

20. Kasey Kahne (1) 383 -397