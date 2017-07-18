Mary Jane Reneau age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away early Monday morning July 17, 2017 at her home in Clinton. Mary was a member of and attended North Clinton Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Mary loved her grandchildren more than anything. She was so proud of her children who gave her grandchildren and two wonderful sisters who would never leave her side. Mary’s passion was taking care of people. She worked for Levi’s for 15 years before becoming a CNA. As a CNA she worked at both U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clarence & Ruby Geraldine Patton; brother-in-law, Robert Armes, sister, Ruby Jane Patton and grandparents, Claudie May & Luther Patton and Elizabeth Ball & Samuel.

Mary is survived by her son, Marvin Ray McHugh & his wife Kelly of Clinton, TN; daughters, Samantha Jane Goins & Tate and Emily Nicole Reneau all of Clinton, TN; sisters, Jennifer (Peewee) & husband Kenny Mowery of Heiskell, TN and Mary Frances Armes of Wartburg, TN; grandchildren, Victoria Jade Goins & husband Jeffery Atkins, Keira Pemberton, Tyler Woods, Christopher McHugh and Savannah McHugh; great grandchildren, Annabell Atkins and Hayden Atkins; nieces & nephews, Christopher Armes, Josh Armes, Logan Rutherford & Leslie (baby girl) Rutherford as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her Celebration of Life immediately following at 8:00pm with Rev. Rick Murphy officiating. Mary’s interment will be Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2:00pm EST at New Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta, TN.

