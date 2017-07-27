Marilyn June McCreight, 81, of Oak Ridge

Marilyn June McCreight, a long-time resident of Oak Ridge, died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, July 25th, at NHC Healthcare.

Born in Coosa County Alabama in 1936, June lived in multiple cities in Alabama before making Oak Ridge her home in 1980. She will be most remembered as owner and operator of Ridge Greenhouse Florist. Working beside her beloved husband, Tom McCreight, Sr.

and her 4 children brought her great joy. She was a tremendous contributor to many gardens in Oak Ridge over the years, offering much guidance and information. She shared her knowledge by writing gardening articles for the“Visions” newspaper. She loved plants, flowers, decorating and her customers.

Many thanks from the family to all our customers, whom we now call friends, that have visited June over the years while in assisted living. Each visit brightened her day.

June was member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and enjoyed Bother Steve’s sermons on TV when she was no longer able to attend church.

June is preceded in death by her husband, Tom McCreight, Sr.; parents, Reed and Thelma “Lowry” Nickolson and brothers, Timmy Reed Nickolson and Sherril Nickolson

She is survived by, daughters, Kathy Brophy (Jim), Katie Campbell (Steve) and Kelley Gormley; sister, Sandra Richardson (Andy); grandchildren, Samantha Justice, Kellsie Campbell, Abby Gormley and J.T. Gormley.

Graveside service for June will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11:30AM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of June McCreight

