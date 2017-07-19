Margie Sue Foust Goodman, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away onWednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Margie was born on July 9, 1943 to the late Mitchell Foust and Della Mae King Foust in Anderson County, Tennessee. Margie was a nurse at the Lake City Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed antiques and flea markets. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh “CL” Clowers, Carmack Foust, and sisters Reba Jane Baker, Mary Lou Miller.
Survivors include:
Husband
Lawrence Goodman of Rocky Top
Son
Dwayne Goodman of Rocky Top
Daughter
Beverly Henegar and Roger of Shalimar, Florida
Brother
Louis Foust of Rocky Top
Sister
June Johnson of Norris
Grandchildren
Brandy Lee Ann, Louis, Calup, John, and Brad Lee Goodman
Great Grandchildren Jaden and Lilly Foster
Nieces
Donna Gaines of Norris
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation:1:00PM –2:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Donald Cox officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2017.
You can also visit Margie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.