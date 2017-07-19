Home / Obituaries / Margie Sue Foust Goodman, age 74, of Rocky Top

Margie Sue Foust Goodman, age 74, of Rocky Top

Margie Sue Foust Goodman, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away onWednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Margie was born on July 9, 1943 to the late Mitchell Foust and Della Mae King Foust in Anderson County, Tennessee. Margie was a nurse at the Lake City Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed antiques and flea markets. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh “CL” Clowers, Carmack Foust, and sisters Reba Jane Baker, Mary Lou Miller.
                                                                           
Survivors include:
Husband                               Lawrence Goodman of Rocky Top
 
Son                                         Dwayne Goodman of Rocky Top
                                               
Daughter                               Beverly Henegar and Roger of Shalimar, Florida
 
Brother                                   Louis Foust of Rocky Top
 
Sister                                      June Johnson of Norris
 
Grandchildren                      Brandy Lee Ann, Louis, Calup, John, and Brad Lee Goodman
                                                Cody Baxter
                                                Hannah, Leigh, and Trent Henegar
 
Great Grandchildren           Jaden and Lilly Foster
 
Nieces                                    Donna Gaines of Norris
                                                Margo Taylor of Rocky Top
 
 
                                   
A host of other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:1:00PM –2:00 PMFriday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service2:00 PMFriday, July 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Donald Cox officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2017.
 
You can also visit Margie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

