Home / Obituaries / Margaret Cook, age 93 of Memphis, TN, formerly of Clinton

Margaret Cook, age 93 of Memphis, TN, formerly of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Margaret Cook, age 93 of Memphis, TN, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was retired from Y-12.  Preceded in death by her husband, G. C. Cook, Jr. and parents, James and Clarence Williamson Cooper.  She is survived by her son David Cook of Memphis, TN.  Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charles “Bob” Brooks, age 87 of Clinton

Charles “Bob” Brooks, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved