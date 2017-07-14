Margaret Cook, age 93 of Memphis, TN, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was retired from Y-12. Preceded in death by her husband, G. C. Cook, Jr. and parents, James and Clarence Williamson Cooper. She is survived by her son David Cook of Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com
