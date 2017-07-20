Man jailed after drugs found during traffic stop

A Clinton man was arrested on drug charges following what started as a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon at around 1:45, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy James Presson reported that he was on routine patrol on Wallace Street when he saw a Dodge Durango driving at a high rate of speed down a residential street and fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Mountain Road. The deputy pulled the driver over in his driveway on Mountain Road and made contact with the man, identified as 35-year-old Mark Eugene Harold of Clinton.

The deputy soon learned that Harold had no valid driver’s license, no insurance and that the vehicle was not properly registered. The license plate displayed on the Durango came back to a minivan and the Vehicle Identification Number–or VIN–on the Dodge came back as having been reported stolen in Rocky Top.

The deputy asked Harold if there was anything in the vehicle he needed to know about before he began searching and Harold indicated there was marijuana in the center console. In addition to the marijuana, deputies also found what Harold later estimated was about seven grams of methamphetmaine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and taken into custody on charges of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. He was also cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, failing to show proof of insurance, misuse of a registration, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a license.

In addition, two small children were in the vehicle at the time of Harold’s arrest. DCS was notified of the situation.

Harold remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail as of Thursday morning.