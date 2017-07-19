Man gets 4 life sentences, plus 155 years in bank kidnap/extortion/robbery spree

Tuesday, a Pennsylvania man convicted earlier this year of numerous crimes in connection to a string of violent kidnapping, extortion, robbery incidents was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 155 years in federal prison.

45-year-old Michael Benanti was convicted in February by a jury in US District Court in Knoxville on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed bank extortion, two counts of attempted armed bank extortion, one count of armed bank extortion, three counts of carjacking, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The other man charged in the case, 47-year-old Brian Witham of Maine, pleaded guilty to similar charges last year in not one, but four federal jurisdictions, and will be sentenced in Knoxville on August 17th.

Benanti and Witham were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2015, accused of kidnapping the family members of executives at financial institutions and forcing those employees to rob, or try to rob, their employers. In East Tennessee, the duo is accused of crimes in Oak Ridge, Knoxville, and Elizabethton. In Oak Ridge, the target was the Y-12 Federal Credit Union .

Besides the incident in Oak Ridge on April 28, 2015, the other two occurred at the SmartBank in Knoxville and Northeast Community Credit Union in Elizabethto.

The extortion plots involved attacking bank officials and their families, including children, at their homes and holding them hostage and threatening to kill them.

In all, their crime spree covered four states before ending when they were caught by police in North Carolina after a vehicle pursuit in November of 2015.

Federal prosecutors had requested Benanti serve 11 life sentences, calling him among the “worst of the worst,” while his attorneys asked for a sentence of 80 years behind bars. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons will determine where Benanti serves his sentence. Chief US District Court Judge Varlan also was recommending Benanti undergo a mental health evaluation.

“Often, severe federal penalties, such as mandatory minimum sentences, are the most effective tool to protect the American public from a violent criminal like Benanti. The consecutive sentences received by Benanti for firearms violations ensure he will never again be able to victimize families in east Tennessee or elsewhere. The U.S. Attorney’s office is and remains committed to prosecuting these crimes and seeking the highest penalties possible to help keep the American people safe,” said Nancy Harr, U.S. Attorney.

Special Agent in Charge Renae McDermott of the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated, “Today’s sentencing demonstrates that the FBI is committed to investigating and pursuing prosecution of those who engage in a pattern of illegal activity. It is also one example of the close working relationship the FBI has with our law enforcement partners.”

Agencies involved in this investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, and South Carolina. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David P. Lewen, Jr., Kelly A. Norris, and Steven H. Cook represented the United States.