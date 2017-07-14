Man flees deputies twice, succeeds once

Editor’s Note: (This story has been updated to show that York was not driving the car that fled from officers on Thursday, and that the driver and a second passenger fled the scene.)

Twice in two days, a Clinton man fled from Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies, succeeding in evading arrest once but not the second time.

At around 10:30 am Wednesday, deputies received a call about a man walking along the side of Spring Street in Clinton putting himself and motorists in danger. Deputy Charles Braden made contact with a man later identified as Roger Raymond York Jr.. The deputy turned on his emergency lights, pulled up beside York and asked him to stop walking. York then bolted, running over an embankment and through a wooded area. He managed to elude deputies after a K9 unit called into track him got too hot and had to halt the search. Deputy Braden later learned that York had several outstanding warrants out of Clinton on charges that included evading arrest and reckless driving.

York’s bid for freedom did not last long, however, as he ran afoul of the law again on Thursday morning, this time on Park Lane in Andersonville. Two deputies responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area spotted the car described to dispatchers and both turned around, at which point the driver, who was not York, sped up and drove off.

The car abruptly turned into a driveway on Park Lane, where York jumped out and ran around one side of the house. One deputy Kory Blevins, remained in his patrol car and followed York around the house until he came across the fleeing suspect and fellow Deputy Shawn Williams struggling in a an adjacent field.

Blevins reported that York was “violently resisting” Williams as the deputy tried to subdue him, trying several times to reach a knife clipped to one of his pockets. York attempted to bite Blevins, who reported that he began “to strike York in an attempt to gain compliance through inflicting pain…these measures proved ineffective,”according to the arrest report, and then deployed his taser. Following the taser strike, York was subdued and taken into custody. The driver of the car and another passenger fled the scene during the incident.

He was jailed on the outstanding warrants as well as on charges that include three counts of evading arrest, two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of assault and reckless driving. As of Friday morning, York was being held at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $37,500.