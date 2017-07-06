Home / Local News / Man flees (briefly), arrested (quickly)

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 171 Views

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an allegedly deadbeat dad after a brief flight from justice Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies went to a home on Forrest Avenue in Clinton at around 5:30 pm Tuesday to serve five outstanding arrest warrants on a man identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Hargett, who they had been searching for for much of the day.

When they knocked on the door, the man that answered said that Hargett had in fact been there, until about “five seconds ago,” when he ran out the back door after seeing deputies pull up in the driveway.

Deputy Charles Relford deployed his K9 partner and the duo located Hargett within minutes lying in tall grass in a field behind the house.

Hargett was taken into custody and told the deputy he had run because he had been called and told the Sheriff’s Office was looking for him and he knew he had several warrants for his arrest for failing to pay child support. In addition to the warrants, Hargett was also charged with evading arrest. As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

