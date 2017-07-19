Main Street Oak Ridge marks 1 year since breaking ground

Thursday, July 20th marks one year since the City of Oak Ridge’s ceremonial groundbreaking on the Main Street Oak Ridge redevelopment.

Main Street Oak Ridge is a 58-acre mixed-use retail project being developed on the site of the former Oak Ridge Mall. As part of the overhaul, the majority of the existing mall property was demolished to allow for a multiple storefront “City Center” shopping concept. Only anchor stores JC Penney and Belk remain from the old mall.

Rue 21 became the first new store to open in Main Street on June 15. Maurices followed on June 23 and Dick’s Sporting Goods opened their doors on June 27.

PetSmart is the most recent store to open, holding a soft opening on Monday, July 10, and a grand opening celebration last Saturday, July 15.

Rack Room Shoes is scheduled to open its location at Main Street Oak Ridgeon July 27.

Other stores expected to open soon include Ulta, T.J.Maxx, and Electronic Express. Additional retail space is under construction at this time.