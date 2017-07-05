Los Alamos history to be discussed at ORHPA meeting

Senior historian Alan B. Carr will discuss the history of Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico during a talk in Oak Ridge next week.

Carr will speak to the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association’s public and membership meeting on Tuesday, July 11. That meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Midtown Community Center at 102 Robertsville Road.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, not the second Thursday, the normal date for the ORHPA’s monthly meetings. This is being done to accommodate Carr’s schedule as he is coming to Oak Ridge on business travel and must leave on Thursday, according to a press release.

The press release said Carr currently serves as senior historian for Los Alamos National Laboratory. During his tenure as a laboratory historian, which began in 2003, Carr has produced several publications pertaining to the Manhattan Project, early nuclear weapons design, and nuclear testing history.

He has lectured for numerous professional organizations and has been featured as a guest on many local, national, and international radio and television programs, the press release said. Before coming to Los Alamos, Carr completed his graduate studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

His presentation in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, July 11, is titled “70 Years of Creating Tomorrow—A Brief History of Los Alamos National Laboratory,” the press release said.

The Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association is a nonprofit historical society founded in 1999 to preserve and educate the public about Oak Ridge’s unique and rich technical and cultural history, and to work to preserve selected historical buildings of the World War II city and nuclear installations.