Lorena Nicholson, age 50 of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at her home. She was born in Orlando, FL on May 11, 1967. Lorena was a member of the church of Christ in Clinton, TN. She was a graduate of Anderson County High School. Lorena worked as a caregiver and always became very attached to her clients.

Lorena is survived by her parents, C. Dwight and Doris Nicholson of Norris, TN; brother, Dallas Nicholson (Elaine) of Neptune Beach, FL; sisters, Amy Nicholson of Norris, TN, Sabrina Perkins (Gary) of Palm Bay, FL; aunt, Linda Perkins of Palm Bay, FL; nephews, Justin Burnell, Jeremy Jeffers, Chad Jeffers, Tim Perkins (Laura); nieces, Meghann Featherngill, Tiffany Morgan, Savannah Nicholson, Amanda Bova; six great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Jones India Missions, P.O. Box 1126, Clinton, TN 37717.

Lorena’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her celebration of life to follow at 4:00pm with the ministers Darryl Glenn and Richard Bentley officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/