Home / Obituaries / Lois Jean Weaver, age 68, of Kingston

Lois Jean Weaver, age 68, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Lois Jean Weaver, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family after an 11 year battle with cancer. She was born July 1, 1949 in Rockwood.  Jean graduated from Rockwood High School in 1967 and went on to work at several local banks as a head teller.  She was a faithful member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.  Jean married the love of her life, Wayne Weaver, on April 2, 1995.  She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who treasured her family, church & friends and was deeply loved by all who knew her.  Jean was a collector of many things especially dolls and Coca Cola memorabilia.  She had a passion for drawing and in recent years really enjoyed coloring.   Preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Ellen Richardson Proffitt; sister, Alice Proffitt.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 23 Years         Wayne Weaver of Kingston

 

Children                                             Scott Rayder of Middle Tennessee

Allison DePietro & husband, Eric of Kingston

 

Brothers                                             Danny Proffitt of Rockwood

Bill Proffitt of Rockwood

 

Grandchildren                                  Bree Rayder

Dylan, Devin and Zack DePietro

 

 

Great Granddaughter                       Leah Rayder

 

Special Friends                                 Linda Weaver, Nancy Crabtree, Gail Guinn and Shirley Freeman

 

A host of extended family and friends

 

The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Don Long officiating.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Darlene T. Brummett, age 68, of Oliver Springs

Darlene T. Brummett, age 68, of Oliver Springs, passed away on June 27, 2017, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved