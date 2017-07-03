Lois Jean Weaver, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family after an 11 year battle with cancer. She was born July 1, 1949 in Rockwood. Jean graduated from Rockwood High School in 1967 and went on to work at several local banks as a head teller. She was a faithful member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Jean married the love of her life, Wayne Weaver, on April 2, 1995. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who treasured her family, church & friends and was deeply loved by all who knew her. Jean was a collector of many things especially dolls and Coca Cola memorabilia. She had a passion for drawing and in recent years really enjoyed coloring. Preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Ellen Richardson Proffitt; sister, Alice Proffitt.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 23 Years Wayne Weaver of Kingston

Children Scott Rayder of Middle Tennessee

Allison DePietro & husband, Eric of Kingston

Brothers Danny Proffitt of Rockwood

Bill Proffitt of Rockwood

Grandchildren Bree Rayder

Dylan, Devin and Zack DePietro

Great Granddaughter Leah Rayder

Special Friends Linda Weaver, Nancy Crabtree, Gail Guinn and Shirley Freeman

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Don Long officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements