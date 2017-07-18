Home / Obituaries / Lois Bunch, age 92 of Clinton

Lois Bunch, age 92 of Clinton

Lois Bunch, age 92 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, July 17, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton.  Lois was a member of South Clinton Baptist Church.  Throughout her life she loved sewing, bird watching, flowering, traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Chelton Bunch and her parents, Samuel and Ocie Kesterson.

 

She is survived by:

Children……………..  Forrest Bunch & wife Sandra of Pensacola, FL

      Kevin Bunch & wife Debbie of Clinton

Grandchildren…      Bethany Bonefont, Kim Bunch, Ryan Bunch, and

      Miranda Pendley

8 Great Grandchildren

 

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 amWednesday, July 19, 2017 at Sunset Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to an animal shelter of their choice.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

