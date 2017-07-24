Legal notification of County Commission vacancy

As we have reported, the Anderson County Commission held off earlier this month on replacing departed District 8 Commissioner Myron Iwanski after some concerns were raised about how the position had been advertised. Namely, the issue was that the original announcement did not appear in the Oak Ridger newspaper, which was problematic since District 8 covers the Oak Ridge voting precincts of Emory Valley, Hendrix Creek and Woodland. With only a couple of applicants the first time around, commissioners now hope that the pool to draw from will be a little bit wider.

To be considered to serve through next year’s election, applicants must live in District 8 and be a registered voter.

Legally, no firm deadline for applications can be set, but the recommended deadline to submit your resume and letter of interest is noon on Friday August 11th. You can do so in room 118 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Despite that suggested August 11th date, resumes and letters of interest will be accepted all the way up to the start of the August 21st Commission meeting, and nominations can even be made from the floor during the meeting.

(Legal notice of Commission vacancy) Due to the resignation of County Commissioner Myron Iwanski, effective July 1, 2017, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners, meeting in Regular Session, Monday, August 21, 2017, convening at 6:30 p.m. in room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse, has placed the filling of this vacancy on the Agenda.

County Commission District 8 includes the following voting precincts: Emory Valley, Hendrix Creek and Woodland.

Qualifications: T.C.A. § 5-5-102(b) Members shall reside within and be qualified voters of the districts which they represent.

The recommended deadline to submit a resume is Friday, August 11, 2017, room 118 of the Courthouse, before 12:00 noon to allow Commissioners time to review documents before the commission meeting. However, any resume will be accepted the day of the meeting.

Before County Commission votes or considers any motion or resolution regarding the office to be filled, the chair shall allow registered voters of the county an opportunity to submit names to the County Commission for consideration. The names may be submitted in writing to the chair prior to the meeting or may be submitted in person at the meeting. In order for a name to be considered, a member of the County Commission must subsequently nominate the person. Members of the County Commission may also nominate a candidate or candidates to fill the office or vacancy without the name being submitted by a voter. If the person nominated is not present at the meeting, the person making the nomination shall submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve in the office if appointed.