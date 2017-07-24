Home / Featured / KPD: Clinton woman killed in Knoxville wreck

KPD: Clinton woman killed in Knoxville wreck

Jim Harris

Knoxville Police have identified the victim killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident that left three children injured as a Clinton woman. 32-year-old Joyce Holt has been identified as the victim of a crash that injured her three children in Northwest Knoxville early Saturday.

The crash was reported just before 6:45 am Saturday morning on Western Avenue at Mynders Avenue.

Investigators determined that Holt had been traveling east on Western Avenue when she tried to make a right-hand turn near Tennessee Avenue and her Ford Explorer drifted left, causing her to over-correct, which led to the SUV rolling over on to its side.

Bystanders and emergency crews were able to free Holt’s three children–12 years old, 10 years old and 8 years old–from the vehicle and they were all taken by ambulance to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

Joyce Holt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the accident. All three of the children were said to be properly restrained.

