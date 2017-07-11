Home / Featured / Kentucky fugitive nabbed in Anderson

Kentucky fugitive nabbed in Anderson

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

A man wanted in Kentucky was arrested Friday morning in Anderson County.

Johnny E. Mullis, Jr. had been wanted on several outstanding warrants from Whitley County, Kentucky, six of them for felonies, and authorities in the Bluegrass state sent out a Be-On-The-Lookout–or BOLO–Alert for Mullis and his vehicle.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bolton spotted Mullis and his vehicle on Buffalo Road just outside Clinton Friday morning at around 10:15 am. Deputy Bolton and other law enforcement officers pulled the vehicle over and took Mullis into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Anderson County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge and held for Whitley County authorities, who have since picked him up and returned him to Kentucky, where he will face six felony charges and a misdemeanor.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

PetSmart open at Main Street Oak Ridge

The new PetSmart store at Main Street Oak Ridge opened earlier today and a grand …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved