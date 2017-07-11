Kentucky fugitive nabbed in Anderson

A man wanted in Kentucky was arrested Friday morning in Anderson County.

Johnny E. Mullis, Jr. had been wanted on several outstanding warrants from Whitley County, Kentucky, six of them for felonies, and authorities in the Bluegrass state sent out a Be-On-The-Lookout–or BOLO–Alert for Mullis and his vehicle.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bolton spotted Mullis and his vehicle on Buffalo Road just outside Clinton Friday morning at around 10:15 am. Deputy Bolton and other law enforcement officers pulled the vehicle over and took Mullis into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Anderson County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge and held for Whitley County authorities, who have since picked him up and returned him to Kentucky, where he will face six felony charges and a misdemeanor.