Kathleen Walker, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2017. She was born in Harriman, TN on September, 12, 1932 to the late John and Martha Walker. Kathy was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Kathy was retired from Martin Marietta. She was an accomplished organist at several churches, St. Andrew, St. Stephen and St. Thomas. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by, Brothers, Robert Kenneth Walker and Calvin Winston Walker; Niece Martha Bridges.

Survived by:

Sister…………….Nancy W. Carroll

Nephew…………Alex Carroll wife Tami

Niece……………..Cathy Freels husband Doug

Nephew-in-law…….Jake Bridges

Great Nieces and Nephews…………Lindsey Bridges(Travis), Lauren Ragland(Eric), Mitchell Bridges(Chris) and Bret Freels

Several Great Great Nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a memorial service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Knoxville on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 2:00PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 5401 Tiffany Road Knoxville, TN 37912 or a charity of your choice. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.www.holleygamble.com