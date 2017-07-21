Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017. Joshua worked for Southeastern Freight Lines as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing on his time off.

He is survived by his wife, Erica Slater Campbell of Powell; son, Zane Campbell; daughter, Dallas Everett; mother, Judy Skeens and husband Don of Powell; grandmother, Anna R. Shipley of Powell; mother-in-law, Rene Lamb and husband John of Texas; sister, Anne Fox and husband John of Clinton; and nieces, Hayden and Meredith Fox.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at7 pm. Reverend Alex Stephens officiating. The family will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:45 am for interment at 11 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joshua Ray Campbell. www.holleygamble.com