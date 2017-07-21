Home / Obituaries / Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell

Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell

Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017. Joshua worked for Southeastern Freight Lines as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing on his time off.

He is survived by his wife, Erica Slater Campbell of Powell; son, Zane Campbell;  daughter, Dallas Everett; mother, Judy Skeens and husband Don of Powell; grandmother, Anna R. Shipley of Powell; mother-in-law, Rene Lamb and husband John of Texas; sister, Anne Fox and husband John of Clinton; and nieces, Hayden and Meredith Fox.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at7 pm. Reverend Alex Stephens officiating. The family will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:45 am for interment at 11 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joshua Ray Campbell. www.holleygamble.com

