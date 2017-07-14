John W. Williams, age 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on May, 22, 1925 in Gate City, Virgina to the late John and Lillian Hendserson Williams. John was a veteran, having served in WWII in the United States Marine Corp. After his time in the service he went on to get his private pilot license. He loved to remodel cars and built model airplanes. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Williams.

Survived by:

Wife of 69 years…………Mary Williams

Sons……………………………David Williams and wife Christie

Chris Williams and wife Marylene

Grandchildren…………..Shannon Williams, Alex Williams, Candace Williams

Great Grandchild……….Landon King

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a memorial service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. www.holleygamble.com