Home / Obituaries / John W. Williams, age 92, of Clinton

John W. Williams, age 92, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

John W. Williams, age 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on May, 22, 1925 in Gate City, Virgina to the late John and Lillian Hendserson Williams. John was a veteran, having served in WWII in the United States Marine Corp. After his time in the service he went on to get his private pilot license. He loved to remodel cars and built model airplanes. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Williams.

Survived by:

Wife of 69 years…………Mary Williams
Sons……………………………David Williams and wife Christie
 Chris Williams and wife Marylene
Grandchildren…………..Shannon Williams, Alex Williams, Candace Williams
Great Grandchild……….Landon King

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a memorial service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Nancy Ann Hubbard, age 78 of Lake City

Nancy Ann Hubbard, age 78 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved