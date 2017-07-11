Home / Obituaries / Jerry Allen Isham, age 62, of Kingston

Jerry Allen Isham, age 62, of Kingston

Jim Harris

Jerry Allen Isham, age 62, of Kingston passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born May 15, 1955 in Roane County where he was a lifelong resident. Jerry was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and being outside with nature. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe Edward and Elizabeth Elaine Hamilton Isham; several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Brothers Carl Islam of Harriman

Charlie Isham & wife, Rena of Alabama

Sister Edna Jeanne Thurman and husband, Charles of Kingston

Several nieces and nephews

The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

