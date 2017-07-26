James Morgan Chase, age 44, of Clinton, passed away Monday morning July 24, 2017 at UT Medical Center. He was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather, son, brother, and friend. He loved his Atlanta Falcons, Braves and Florida Gators. He is preceded in death by, grandparents, Duane and Marian McCallister, Melba McCallister and James Edward and Beatrice Cecilia Chase.
Survived by:
Loving Wife…………..Jackie Chase
Son………………………Chad Ryan Chase
Daughter……………..Tayler Morgan Chase
Step-Daughters……Madison Effler and Sarah Adkins
Parents………………..Rex and Patricia Chase
Brother……………….Duane Chase and wife Melissa
Sister…………………..Tonya Craig and husband Phil
Aunts & Uncles……Dana and Jon Ambrose
Adopted Grandson….Axel Jones
Special Great Nieces…..Jayla Craig and Marlee Miles
Great Nephew……….Hayden Craig
Many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for am 11:00 AM interment.