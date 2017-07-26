James Morgan Chase, age 44, of Clinton, passed away Monday morning July 24, 2017 at UT Medical Center. He was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather, son, brother, and friend. He loved his Atlanta Falcons, Braves and Florida Gators. He is preceded in death by, grandparents, Duane and Marian McCallister, Melba McCallister and James Edward and Beatrice Cecilia Chase.

Survived by:

Loving Wife…………..Jackie Chase

Son………………………Chad Ryan Chase

Daughter……………..Tayler Morgan Chase

Step-Daughters……Madison Effler and Sarah Adkins

Parents………………..Rex and Patricia Chase

Brother……………….Duane Chase and wife Melissa

Sister…………………..Tonya Craig and husband Phil

Aunts & Uncles……Dana and Jon Ambrose

Duane McCallister Jr.

David McCallister

Dennis and Regina McCallister

Donny McCallister

Melissa and Mark Miles

Adopted Grandson….Axel Jones

Special Great Nieces…..Jayla Craig and Marlee Miles

Great Nephew……….Hayden Craig

Many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for am 11:00 AM interment.

