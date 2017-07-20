Home / Community Bulletin Board / “It’s Too Hot for Soup” summer menu continues at ORUUC Free Community Meal  

“It’s Too Hot for Soup” summer menu continues at ORUUC Free Community Meal  

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 23 Views

The Stone Soup Ministry team at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church will continue serving a summer menu of lighter and cooler foods at the Friday, July 28 free community meal. Everyone is invited to attend. Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2.)

On the menu will be homemade pimiento cheese sandwiches, three bean salad, cookies and fresh fruit.An assortment of nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. The Free Community Meal at ORUUC is held the last Friday of every month at the same time. For more information call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP offering numerous volunteer opportunities

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are excited to announce a new opportunity for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved