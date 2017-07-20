“It’s Too Hot for Soup” summer menu continues at ORUUC Free Community Meal  

The Stone Soup Ministry team at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church will continue serving a summer menu of lighter and cooler foods at the Friday, July 28 free community meal. Everyone is invited to attend. Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2.)

On the menu will be homemade pimiento cheese sandwiches, three bean salad, cookies and fresh fruit.An assortment of nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. The Free Community Meal at ORUUC is held the last Friday of every month at the same time. For more information call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.