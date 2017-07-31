IMPROVE Act leads to pair of projects on Alcoa Highway

(TDOT) Gov. Bill Haslam and TDOT Commissioner John Schroer joined state and local officials in Knoxville today (Monday July 31) to announce two upcoming projects on Alcoa Highway, both to be under construction in 2018. The increased funding provided for transportation through the IMPROVE Act is the key reason both projects are moving forward next year.

“Making improvements to an entire corridor like Alcoa Highway is a big and expensive undertaking, but one that is crucial to improve safety and reduce congestion,” Haslam said. “The IMPROVE Act has literally cut the time it would take to complete these projects in half.”

One project is located in Knox County, and will improve the 2.5 mile section of Alcoa Highway from north of Topside Road to north of Maloney Road. The other project is located in Blount County, and will improve a half mile section of Alcoa Highway from SR 35 (Hall Road) to the proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard. The two projects are estimated to cost nearly $75 million.

“Because we have the necessary funding in place, both of these projects will be under construction in the summer of 2018,” Schroer added. “We are also able to continue the development of the remaining Alcoa Highway projects, and hope to complete the entire corridor nearly a decade sooner than we projected.”

The 1.4 mile section of Alcoa Highway from Maloney Road to Woodson Drive has been under construction since the spring of 2016, and is expected to be complete in November 2019. Work continues on the three remaining sections of Alcoa Highway, with design work and right of way acquisition underway.

Alcoa Highway serves as a primary commute route between Knox and Blount Counties, and provides access to numerous businesses and McGhee-Tyson Airport. More than 57,000 vehicles travel the corridor each day.