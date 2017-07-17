Hargett awards grants Friday in Anderson

Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented grants in Anderson County Friday. The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will fund library technology training to expand digital literacy and help purchase microfilm reader/scanners.

“I am pleased to see these grants awarded in Clinton and Anderson County. This money will enable our libraries to purchase much-needed technology giving hardworking Tennesseans the opportunity to access information in a way that enriches their lives and community,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).

The Clinton Public Library received $6,794.10 for technology training. The Library and Archives is awarding more than $337,000 in technology training grants to 45 public libraries across the state. The grants will provide libraries in the Tennessee Regional Library System state funding for new laptops, software and technology training within their communities.

“Libraries aren’t just about books anymore. They are technology hubs, especially in underserved communities. We know providing updated laptops and training will ensure every Tennessean has the resources and skills they need to work on school projects, apply for jobs or conduct the same business many of us do online every day,” Secretary Hargett said. “Access is something many of us take for granted.”

“This announcement from the Library and Archives is tremendous news for our community,” said Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro). “The tools provided through this funding will help modernize our libraries so that they can continue to serve future generations of Tennesseans.”

The Anderson County Archives received $3,128 which will be matched with an additional 50 percent in local funds. The microfilm grants provide partial funding to purchase the machines for organizations that maintain microfilm of county and municipal records.

“These grant dollars will go a long way toward protecting the records stored in our archives,” said Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge). “I appreciate the Library and Archives’ commitment to the residents of Anderson County.”

The Library and Archives also awards library technology grants, archive development grants and library construction grants annually.