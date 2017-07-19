GSMNP offering numerous volunteer opportunities

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are excited to announce a new opportunity for the public to participate in service projects across the park. Park staff have coordinated ten Smokies Service Days on Saturdays beginning July 22 through October 28. Individuals and groups are invited to sign up for any of the scheduled service projects that interest them including unique opportunities to help care for park cemeteries, campgrounds, trails, roadsides, rivers, and native plant gardens.

This new volunteer program will help complete much needed work across the park and is ideal for those seeking to fulfill community service requirements including students, scout troops, civic organizations, visitors, families, and working adults with busy schedules. Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages. Volunteer projects will begin at 9:00 a.m.and last until noon on Saturday mornings. In addition, each project will be followed by an optional enrichment adventure to immerse participants in the abundant natural and cultural resources of the park.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants will be required to wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, closed-toe shoes, and bring water. Volunteers planning to stay for the optional enrichment activity must also bring a sack lunch.

Those interested in volunteering need to contact Project Coordinator, Logan Boldon, at 865-436-1278 or logan_boldon@partner.nps.gov at least three days prior to the scheduled event date to register.

Service opportunities include:

July 22: Litter Patrol on the Spur

August 5: Gardening at Oconaluftee

August 12: Cemetery Rehabilitation at Elkmont

August 26: Campground Clean-Up at Elkmont

September 9: Campground Clean-Up at Smokemont

September 30: Trail Rehabilitation for National Public Lands Day

October 7: Farm Maintenance at Oconaluftee

October 14: Vegetation Management at Twin Creeks

October 21: Historic Preservation and Campground Clean-Up at Cataloochee

October 28: Litter Patrol and Stream Restoration at Deep Creek