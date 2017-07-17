Home / Obituaries / Glen (Cookie) Inman, age 70, of LaFollette

Glen (Cookie) Inman, age 70, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Glen (Cookie) Inman, age 70, of LaFollette passed away Friday, July 14, 2017. He retired from General Motors and was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by Parents, Richard and Hattie Hunter Inman; Brothers, Clarence, Joe, Frank and Eugene Inman; sister, Kathleen Phillips; Niece, Anna Chaniott; Nephews, Steve Phillips and Joe Inman, Jr.

Survivors

Wife: Brenda Inman

Sons and daughters-in-law: Rodney & Jennifer Inman

Richard & Andrea Inman

Grandchildren: Drew, Emily, Hannah, Canaan, and Javan Inman

Sister-in-law: Shirley Inman

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Gary Carpenter Officiating

Interment 11 AM Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Carl Franklin Hooks, age 93 of Heiskell

Carl Franklin Hooks, age 93 of Heiskell went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved