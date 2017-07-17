Glen (Cookie) Inman, age 70, of LaFollette passed away Friday, July 14, 2017. He retired from General Motors and was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by Parents, Richard and Hattie Hunter Inman; Brothers, Clarence, Joe, Frank and Eugene Inman; sister, Kathleen Phillips; Niece, Anna Chaniott; Nephews, Steve Phillips and Joe Inman, Jr.
Survivors
Wife: Brenda Inman
Sons and daughters-in-law: Rodney & Jennifer Inman
Richard & Andrea Inman
Grandchildren: Drew, Emily, Hannah, Canaan, and Javan Inman
Sister-in-law: Shirley Inman
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Gary Carpenter Officiating
Interment 11 AM Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home