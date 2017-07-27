Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at his home. He was a member of the Church of Christ of Later Day Saints. Fritz was born July 14, 1926 in Red Ash, Kentucky to the late E.H. & Lora Ross. He was a WWII combat veteran in Rhineland Central Europe and Germany. Preceded in death by son, Scott Radford Ross; brothers, Dudley R., Louis Manuel & Donahue Ross; sisters, Margarie Murphy & Mae Krause.
Survivors
Wife: Adaleen H. Ross
Son: Stanley Fritz & wife Christine, Knoxville
Grandchildren: Myles Hamilton
Casey Stanwood & wife Anita Ross, Knoxville
Tiffany L. & Matthew Morgan, Lenoir City
Crystal M. & Taylor, Katina A. & Joe, & Olivia, Federway, WA
Douglass Wm & Steffany, Skyler Bluebeth Ross, Oregon
Daniel Ryan & wife Amber & children, Buckly, WA
Alison & husband Phillip Cook & Alex, Nashville
Services 8 PM Friday Cross-Smith Chapel
Bishop Jim Pinkston officiating
Interment 11 AM Saturday Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by
Campbell County Honor Guard
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
