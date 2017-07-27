Home / Obituaries / Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro

Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro

Jim Harris

Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at his home. He was a member of the Church of Christ of Later Day Saints. Fritz was born July 14, 1926 in Red Ash, Kentucky to the late E.H. & Lora Ross. He was a WWII combat veteran in Rhineland Central Europe and Germany. Preceded in death by son, Scott Radford Ross; brothers, Dudley R., Louis Manuel & Donahue Ross; sisters, Margarie Murphy & Mae Krause.

Survivors

Wife: Adaleen H. Ross

Son: Stanley Fritz & wife Christine, Knoxville

Grandchildren: Myles Hamilton

Casey Stanwood & wife Anita Ross, Knoxville

Tiffany L. & Matthew Morgan, Lenoir City

Crystal M. & Taylor, Katina A. & Joe, & Olivia, Federway, WA

Douglass Wm & Steffany, Skyler Bluebeth Ross, Oregon

Daniel Ryan & wife Amber & children, Buckly, WA

Alison & husband Phillip Cook & Alex, Nashville

Services 8 PM Friday Cross-Smith Chapel

Bishop Jim Pinkston officiating

Interment 11 AM Saturday Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by

Campbell County Honor Guard

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

