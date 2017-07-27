Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at his home. He was a member of the Church of Christ of Later Day Saints. Fritz was born July 14, 1926 in Red Ash, Kentucky to the late E.H. & Lora Ross. He was a WWII combat veteran in Rhineland Central Europe and Germany. Preceded in death by son, Scott Radford Ross; brothers, Dudley R., Louis Manuel & Donahue Ross; sisters, Margarie Murphy & Mae Krause.

Survivors

Wife: Adaleen H. Ross

Son: Stanley Fritz & wife Christine, Knoxville

Grandchildren: Myles Hamilton

Casey Stanwood & wife Anita Ross, Knoxville

Tiffany L. & Matthew Morgan, Lenoir City

Crystal M. & Taylor, Katina A. & Joe, & Olivia, Federway, WA

Douglass Wm & Steffany, Skyler Bluebeth Ross, Oregon

Daniel Ryan & wife Amber & children, Buckly, WA

Alison & husband Phillip Cook & Alex, Nashville

Services 8 PM Friday Cross-Smith Chapel

Bishop Jim Pinkston officiating

Interment 11 AM Saturday Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by

Campbell County Honor Guard

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home