Friday crash injures 2 in Clinton

A two-car crash Friday afternoon in Clinton sent two people to the hospital and tied up traffic for several hours.

Clinton Police report that the crash happened shortly before 5 pm Friday when a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Larry Tindell of Powell crossed over the center lane of Seivers Boulevard near Church Street and collided with a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country van. The driver of the van, Paul Hopping of Clinton, told officers after he was extricated from the wreckage that he had seen the truck coming toward him and lifted his foot off the accelerator hoping the other driver would correct his course, and when that didn’t happen, he said he tried to swerve the van to avoid contact to no avail.

Tindell told officers he had taken some medication before the crash and said he had fallen asleep at the wheel and does not remember the collision.

He submitted to a chemical test and was released without charges after refusing medical treatment at the scene. Paul Hopping was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar and as of this morning, was listed in stable condition at the hospital. His passenger, Jane Hopping, was taken to UTMC by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.