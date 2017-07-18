Friday car crash sends to 2 to UTMC

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to accurately reflect who was in which vehicle.

A two-car accident in Clinton Friday sent two children to UT Medical Center, one by Lifestar.

The crash occurred just after 11 am Friday at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Street downtown, according to the accident report filed by the Clinton Police Department. Investigators determined that a BMW 330 on Church Street had been stopped at the stop sign with Main Street when the 17-year-old driver attempted to cross Main to continue on Church, but did not see a northbound Toyota 4-Runner driven by 19-year-old Courtney McBride approaching on Main.

McBride was unable to stop in time and the SUV collided with the BMW.

An 11-year-old girl in the back seat of the BMW had to be extricated and flown to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Her father, local attorney and businessman Mike Farley, says that his daughter Maison is expected to make a full recovery. A 14-year-old front seat passenger in the car was also injured and taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center.

No one in the SUV reported any serious injuries and no citations were issued as a result of Friday’s crash.