FMCOR fundraising bash set for August 12th

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge invites everyone to their annual fundraising event, the FMC Bash, on Saturday August 12th from 5 to 10 pm in the Parish Life Center of St. Mary’s Church hon Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge.

This year’s Bash will have a Hawaiian Sunset theme and dress is casual. There will be a dance contest with music provided by a DJ, delicious food and drinks as well as a live auction with several big-ticket items.

Tickets are $75 per person and will be on sale until they are all sold out. A ticket can be purchased online at www.fmcor.org (click on “More” and then on the FMC Bash Fundraiser tab). Or you can buy a ticket by mailing the FMCOR office, 116 East Division Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or by calling the office at (865) 483-3904.