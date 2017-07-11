Home / Community Bulletin Board / FMCOR fundraising bash set for August 12th

FMCOR fundraising bash set for August 12th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge invites everyone to their annual fundraising event, the FMC Bash, on Saturday August 12th from 5 to 10 pm in the Parish Life Center of St. Mary’s Church hon Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge.

This year’s Bash will have a Hawaiian Sunset theme and dress is casual. There will be a dance contest with music provided by a DJ, delicious food and drinks as well as a live auction with several big-ticket items.

Tickets are $75 per person and will be on sale until they are all sold out. A ticket can be purchased online at www.fmcor.org (click on “More” and then on the FMC Bash Fundraiser tab). Or you can buy a ticket by mailing the FMCOR office, 116 East Division Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or by calling the office at (865) 483-3904.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Library Board to meet July 20th

The Anderson County Library Board  will meet on Thursday,  July 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the Norris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved