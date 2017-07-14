Fire at vacant trailer investigated as ‘very suspicious’

A fire that destroyed a vacant trailer on Half Moon Road in Oliver Springs is being investigated as “very suspicious,” according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Brian Templeton was sent to the 400 block of Half Moon Road shortly before 1 am Wednesday and was the first responder on the scene. He reported that the structure was completely engulfed in flames and nearly burned to the ground. The trailer was sitting in the middle of a field with what the deputy referred to as limited access, according to the incident report.

Firefighters from the Marlow and Oliver Springs Fire Departments arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

A woman living down the road from the trailer told deputies that it had been vacant since she had moved out of it around four years ago.

Firefighters told Deputy Templeton that due to the fact that there were no utilities hooked up to the trailer and the clear weather conditions, that they considered the blaze to be “very suspicious and intentional.”

The Criminal Investigation Division will follow up.