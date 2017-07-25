Home / Community Bulletin Board / Farmers’ Market continues in Oak Ridge

Don’t forget to stop by the Oak Ridge Farmers Market! The market has been open since April 15 in historic Jackson Square. They’re open every Saturday and added their Wednesday hours on June 7.

Vendors will be set up between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays until later in the year. Wednesday hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The farmers market offers sustainably produced grass-fed meat, hand-picked produce, farm fresh eggs, artisan bread and cheese, local honey, flowers and farm-based crafts. The vendors are 100% local.
The market is put on by the East Tennessee Farmers Association for Retail Marketing (FARM).

