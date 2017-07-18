Fairest winners, Fair Night #2 schedule

(WYSH staff writer Kayla Baker) Monday night, the Anderson County Fair kicked off “The Best Six Days of Summer” with the Fairest of the Fair Pageants. The pageants are part of the long-standing tradition of the Anderson County Fair where girls from age four to twenty-one compete each year for the crown of “Fairest of the Fair.”

This year’s competition consisted of three divisions of the Tiny Miss and a Fairest of the Fair Princess, Junior, and Senior division.

Hadley Webb, was the winner of the Tiny Miss Division I Title.

Riley Alley took home the trophy for the Tiny Miss Division II Title and Cailyn Taylor won the Tiny Miss Division III Title.

For the Fairest of the Fair Princess Division, Kendra Holbrook took the crown and the Fairest of the Fair Junior Division title went to Bayli Alley.

The Fairest of the Fair Senior Division winner is Bailey Bingham.

Here is tonight’s lineup for night #2:

Tuesday, July 18

*Peoples Bank of the South Night*

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 5:00pm – 9:00pm 4-H Has Talent/4-H Outdoor Meat Cooking Contest 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Handmade Greeting Cards 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm ATV Pull – Sponsored by Deal’s Small Engines 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

General admission $5…Kids under 6 FREE…Season (weeklong) Pass $20…Pay-one-Price armband for unlimited rides on midway $20