Home / Obituaries / Evelyn McDeerman Hope, age 83, of Jacksboro

Evelyn McDeerman Hope, age 83, of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Evelyn McDeerman Hope, age 83, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017. A member of Mt Paran Baptist Church and also attended Jacksboro First Baptist. She was known to many as a Mother (Mamaw E) for her many years of working in Daycare at Jacksboro First Baptist. Preceded in death husband, William N. (Bill) Hope; son, William L. (Billy) Hope; grandson, Matthew W. Hope; great grandson, Logan Morris; parents, Robert & Parizida Wilson McDeerman; sisters, Jeanette McDeerman, Robbie Sue Bailey

Survivors

Sons: Wayne & Brenda Hope, Kingston

Mark & Debbie Hope, Jacksboro

Brent & Angela Hope, Jacksboro

Daughter-in-law: Brenda Hope, Jacksboro

Grandchildren: Jameson Hope, Whitney Stevens, Jordan Hope, Sherry Howe, David Crozier, Dexter Young, Jeff Fowler, Katie McCartt

Great Grandchildren: Mackinley W. Hope, Ella Rose Hope, Harper Rain Stevens, Libby McCartt, Cody McCartt, Jasper Hooks

Great Great Granddaughter: Jaci McCartt

Brother: Tommy & Wanda McDeerman

Sisters: Jewell Gross, Margaret & Dorsey Frabott, Carolyn Dilbeck

Special friend and caregiver: Jeannie Crowley

Services 8 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. George Asbury officiating

Interment 11 AM Friday Jacksboro Cemetery

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hazel Evelyn Pemberton, age 91, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Caryville

Hazel Evelyn Pemberton, age 91, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Caryville, passed away peacefully with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved