Evelyn McDeerman Hope, age 83, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017. A member of Mt Paran Baptist Church and also attended Jacksboro First Baptist. She was known to many as a Mother (Mamaw E) for her many years of working in Daycare at Jacksboro First Baptist. Preceded in death husband, William N. (Bill) Hope; son, William L. (Billy) Hope; grandson, Matthew W. Hope; great grandson, Logan Morris; parents, Robert & Parizida Wilson McDeerman; sisters, Jeanette McDeerman, Robbie Sue Bailey
Survivors
Sons: Wayne & Brenda Hope, Kingston
Mark & Debbie Hope, Jacksboro
Brent & Angela Hope, Jacksboro
Daughter-in-law: Brenda Hope, Jacksboro
Grandchildren: Jameson Hope, Whitney Stevens, Jordan Hope, Sherry Howe, David Crozier, Dexter Young, Jeff Fowler, Katie McCartt
Great Grandchildren: Mackinley W. Hope, Ella Rose Hope, Harper Rain Stevens, Libby McCartt, Cody McCartt, Jasper Hooks
Great Great Granddaughter: Jaci McCartt
Brother: Tommy & Wanda McDeerman
Sisters: Jewell Gross, Margaret & Dorsey Frabott, Carolyn Dilbeck
Special friend and caregiver: Jeannie Crowley
Services 8 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. George Asbury officiating
Interment 11 AM Friday Jacksboro Cemetery
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home