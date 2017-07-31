Emerson Parrott Jr., age 79, of Oliver Springs

Emerson Parrott Jr., age 79, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 28, 2017 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Mark, while being cared for by his daughter and son, Bonnie and Jeff.

Mr. Parrott was born May 14, 1938 in the Dyllis Community of Roane County. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Pappy was a truck driver for over 30 years. He also was a pastor at Friendly Welcome Baptist Church in Frost Bottom for 5 years and was an interim pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church in Rockwood.

He loved to buy, sell and trade things: he also loved his dogs, farming, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family, and reading his Bible.

Mr. Parrott was preceded in death by his parents: Emerson and Ruby Parrott Sr. and by his wife, Barbara Hovater Parrott.

He is survived by his children: Sharon Tinker of Decatur, TN, Bonnie Cooley and husband, Mark of Oliver Springs, Mike Parrott and wife, Jennifer of Knoxville, and Jeff Parrott and wife, Michelle of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Kristi Tinker, Amy Childress, Nicole Liner, Benjamin Cooley, Jeremiah Cooley, Bela Parrott, Caleb Parrott, Braden Parrott and Samuel Parrott; by great grandchildren: Aaron Reynolds, Olivia Reynolds, Joseph Childress, Shelby Liner Noah Cooley, Ruth Cooley, and Elsie Cooley; by brothers: Robert Parrott and wife, Beverly of Rockwood, and Roy Parrott of Rockwood; by sisters: Oredith West of Oliver Springs, Mary Hazel Wren of Decatur, Al and Betty Ruth Shull of Decatur, Al; he is also survived by a host of extended family.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The funeral will follow at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Parrott, Brother Ben Cooley and Brother Mark Cooley officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to the Mountain View Baptist Church of Rockwood and the community for their kindness. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parrott family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com