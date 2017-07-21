Elmer Phillips of Devonia, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior, July 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born December 20, 1929. Elmer worked at many things throughout his life. He was a retired coal miner, logger, carpenter, and electrician. He was a lifetime member and Deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Elmer was a dedicated Christian who taught Sunday school and Bible school. He was a great musician and singer and taught all of his children and grandchildren how to play and sing for the Lord. Elmer was a member of the First and Second Generation Phillips Family Singers and loved to hunt, fish, and garden.

He always had a story, a smile, and was a friend to everyone. Elmer was an inspiration to his family along with all who knew him and was always there for anyone who needed help.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dewey and Bessie Carroll Phillips of Devonia, TN; his siblings, Edna West, Hazel Bunch, and Omer West; his son, Roger Phillips of Oak Ridge, TN; and grandson, Aaron Ward.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jewel Phillips of Devonia, TN; his son Michael Phillips and wife Joyce of Clinton; daughter, Lisa Ward and husband Tim of Coalfield; son, Jerry Phillips and wife Loretta of Coalfield; son, Jeff Phillips and wife Paulette of Coalfield; daughter-in-law, Jenny Phillips of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Rebekah Phillips, Cody Woods, Kevin Ward, Amy Ward, Eric Austin, Jacob Phillips, Bradley Phillips, and Laura Hileman; great-grandchildren, Landon Austin, Jordyn Phillips, and Owen Phillips; brothers, Oscar Phillips and Estel Phillips; along with a host of extended family and special friends.

The family would like thank all of the special people who gave their time to help Elmer in his time of need and also his caregivers for their love, care, and friendship.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home and on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Free Communion Baptist Church, New River, TN. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the church with Rev. Kevin Ward, Rev. John Seiber and Eric Austin officiating. Burial will follow at Phillips Cemetery.

