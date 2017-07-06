Home / Obituaries / Elbert Wayne Carroll, age 71, of LaFollette

Elbert Wayne Carroll, age 71, of LaFollette

Elbert Wayne Carroll, age 71, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Preceded in death by Mother, Zelma Robbins Carroll McCarty; step father, Chester McCarty; grandparents, James & Nora (Shelby) Robbins

Survivors

Wife: Barbara Cordell Carroll

Sons: Adam Carroll

Brad (Tesa) Carroll

Grandchild: Clayton Carroll

Sister: Pat Carroll

Aunt: Lola (Charles) Sweat

Step Sister: Rosemary Davidson

Step Brothers: Siler (Emma) McCarty

Larry (Margaret) McCarty

Several Cousins

Graveside Services & Interment will be held 11 AM Saturday at Goins Cemetery in the Victory Community with Rev. Steve Elkins officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

