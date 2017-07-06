Elbert Wayne Carroll, age 71, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Preceded in death by Mother, Zelma Robbins Carroll McCarty; step father, Chester McCarty; grandparents, James & Nora (Shelby) Robbins
Survivors
Wife: Barbara Cordell Carroll
Sons: Adam Carroll
Brad (Tesa) Carroll
Grandchild: Clayton Carroll
Sister: Pat Carroll
Aunt: Lola (Charles) Sweat
Step Sister: Rosemary Davidson
Step Brothers: Siler (Emma) McCarty
Larry (Margaret) McCarty
Several Cousins
Graveside Services & Interment will be held 11 AM Saturday at Goins Cemetery in the Victory Community with Rev. Steve Elkins officiating
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home