Edith Mae West, age 59, of Caryville

Edith Mae West, age 59, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at her residence. Edith was born on November 7, 1957 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Jasper Byrge and Ellen Marie Duncan Byrge. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in LaFollette. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and watching westerns. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her brothers Coy, Jerry, James, and Billy Byrge, and sister Patsy Fentress.
                                                                           
Survivors include:
 
Husband                               Gary West                              Caryville
                       
Son                                         Ryan Addison West                        Powell
 
Step Son                               Shayne West                                    Clinton
 
Daughter                               Jaspen Beth Daugherty     Lake City
 
Brothers                                 Samuel Byrge                       LaFollette
                                                Jeffery Byrge                                    LaFollette
 
Sisters                                    Cora Lee Burchfield                        Caryville
                                                Earlene Brittian                    Clinton
 
Grandchildren                      Autumn Douglas, Octavia Jessie, Briann Roberts, Madison West
                                                Riley West and Landon West
                                   
A host of other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:6:00PM –8:00 PMThursday, July 20, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service8:00 PMThursday, July 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev.Jerry Seiber and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Foust Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
You can also visit Edith’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

