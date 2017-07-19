Edith Mae West, age 59, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at her residence. Edith was born on November 7, 1957 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Jasper Byrge and Ellen Marie Duncan Byrge. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in LaFollette. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and watching westerns. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her brothers Coy, Jerry, James, and Billy Byrge, and sister Patsy Fentress.

Survivors include:

Husband Gary West Caryville

Son Ryan Addison West Powell

Step Son Shayne West Clinton

Daughter Jaspen Beth Daugherty Lake City

Brothers Samuel Byrge LaFollette

Jeffery Byrge LaFollette

Sisters Cora Lee Burchfield Caryville

Earlene Brittian Clinton

Grandchildren Autumn Douglas, Octavia Jessie, Briann Roberts, Madison West

Riley West and Landon West

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00PM –8:00 PM , Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service : 8:00 PM , Thursday, July 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev.Jerry Seiber and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM , Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Foust Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You can also visit Edith’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.