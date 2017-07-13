Home / Community Bulletin Board / Duncan/Davis family reunion July 22nd

Duncan/Davis family reunion July 22nd

The descendants of Elmer and Cassie Duncan Davis, and John C. Duncan will meet for a family reunion on Saturday July 22nd beginning at 12 noon at the Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church at 109 Peach Orchard Road in Clinton.

All family members are encouraged to bring photos and other family memorabilia to display the reunion.

Each family is asked to bring food and drinks for a potluck meal. Ice, plates, cups and cutlery will be provided. Lunch will begin promptly at 12:30 pm.

A photographer will be available to take family photos for $35 and a group photo of all the families will also be taken.

For more information, call Judi Davis Scott at 865-376-9683 or 865-242-8380 or call Flo Ann Oakes at 865-363-7828.

