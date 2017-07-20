CWTS: Crafton takes checkers on dirt in Eldora

(MRN) Matt Crafton charged into the lead after a late restart less than twenty laps from the finish Wednesday night and kept his Number-88 ThorSport Racing Toyota in front the rest of the way to claim victory at Eldora Speedway. The two-time series champion made his winning move by passing Stewart Friesen, who had dominated the first two stages and led a race-high ninety-three laps. Crafton eventually pulled away to a two-second advantage at the checkered flag with pole winner Friesen holding on for second place. Chase Briscoe, rookie Grant Enfinger and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five. The victory ended a twenty-seven-race winless streak for Crafton, whose last trip to Victory Lane came in May 2016 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Crafton started on the front row alongside Friesen and led twice for twenty-four laps, including the final seventeen trips around the Ohio half-mile.

Earlier in the evening, Friesen, Crafton, rookie Kaz Grala, Christopher Bell and Ty Dillon won preliminary qualifying races in the unique NASCAR format that set the thirty-two-truck starting field. Bobby Pierce and Cody Coughlin made their way into the feature by finishing first and second, respectively, in the “last-chance” race.

Wednesday’s Derby was the fifth race at Eldora and there have been five different winners: Crafton, Bell, Kyle Larson, Darrell Wallace Junior and Austin Dillon.

Top 10 Finishers in the Eldora Dirt Derby

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Matt Crafton (2) 24

2. Stewart Friesen (Pole) 93

3. Chase Briscoe (12) —

4. Grant Enfinger (R) (11) —

5. John H. Nemechek (6) 11

6. Bobby Pierce (26) —

7. Noah Gragson (R) (10) —

8. Justin Haley (R) (13) —

9. Christopher Bell (4) 22

10. Austin Cindric (R) (17) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 11 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 478 —-

2. Christopher Bell 471 -7

3. Chase Briscoe 431 -47

4. Matt Crafton 427 -51

5. Grant Enfinger (R) 356 -122

6. John H. Nemechek 354 -124

7. Ben Rhodes 337 -141

8. Ryan Truex 336 -142

9. Noah Gragson (R) 329 -149

10. Austin Cindric (R) 292 -186